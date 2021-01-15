CX Institutional Acquires 72 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $557.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $570.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

