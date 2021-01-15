CX Institutional Acquires 72 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.