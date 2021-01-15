CX Institutional Buys 120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.66 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

