CX Institutional Has $107,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CX Institutional raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 71.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 306.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.89 and its 200 day moving average is $343.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.