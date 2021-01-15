CX Institutional Has $168,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUEM. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM opened at $36.05 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

