CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $407.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.