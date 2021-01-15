CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CX Institutional increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

