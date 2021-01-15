CX Institutional Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

XHB opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

