CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.40.

CYBR opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,260.32 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

