CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.40.
CYBR opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,260.32 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
