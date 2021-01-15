Dai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363.11 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Dai has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $363.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00414656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.81 or 0.04053324 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,415,830,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,830,564 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.