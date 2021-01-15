Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

DAR stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

