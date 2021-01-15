Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $208.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,465,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

