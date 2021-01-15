Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 164.1% in December

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $456,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $11,857,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000.

DEX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.