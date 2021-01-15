Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

DCTH stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

