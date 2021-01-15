Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 19,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The company has a market cap of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $29.17.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth $324,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

