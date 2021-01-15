Denali Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of DNLI opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

