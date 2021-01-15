Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.67. 614,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 586,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $31,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

