Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 1,625,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,193,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

