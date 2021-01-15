Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.
NYSE DESP opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.