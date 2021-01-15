Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

