Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 23.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

