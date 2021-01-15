Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Shares of PAAS opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. III Capital Management grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

