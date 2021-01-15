Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $163.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

