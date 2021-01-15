Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

