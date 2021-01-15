Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.34 ($54.52).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.50.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

