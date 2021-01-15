DEX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $236.86 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $236.86 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00414656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.81 or 0.04053324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013832 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.