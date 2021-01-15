Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $5,881.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,563,048 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

