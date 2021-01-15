Diane L. Cafritz Sells 17,861 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMX opened at $106.35 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 637,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.