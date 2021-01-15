DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) President Lauren R. Hobart Sells 32,820 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

