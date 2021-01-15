Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0015 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $56,678.04 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.63 or 0.03154691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00387487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.90 or 0.01320226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.04 or 0.00551182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00423607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00283065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020017 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,831,908 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

