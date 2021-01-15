Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Trading Up 9.7%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s share price were up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.48 and last traded at $135.40. Approximately 98,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 66,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.17.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

