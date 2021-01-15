Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 6.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.54. 6,555,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,206,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

