Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,032 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTMN. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

