Diversified Trust Co Takes $131,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL opened at $9.05 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

