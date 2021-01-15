Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

