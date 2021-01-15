Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving the company’s performance. Moreover, the stock received a boost from robust third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings were aided by top-line growth and improved margins, while sales benefited from comps growth across segments. Moreover, the company is witnessing favorable initial comps trend in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, it is on track with store rationalization and renovation efforts. However, higher payroll expenses related to frontline associates and field management staff bonuses are concerning. Higher COVID-19-related costs partly hurt margins in the fiscal third quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $52,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

