Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.82.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

D traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 3,429,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,551.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

