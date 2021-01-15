DoorDash, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 18th (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash’s (NYSE:DASH) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. DoorDash had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $3,366,000,000 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. William Blair began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of DASH opened at $207.24 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $221.40.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

