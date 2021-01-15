Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after buying an additional 382,265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

