Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $19.25 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,342,000 after purchasing an additional 636,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,866 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 82.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 308,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

