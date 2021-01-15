Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

