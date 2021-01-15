Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

