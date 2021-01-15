Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $362.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

