DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.02 and its 200 day moving average is €14.74. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

