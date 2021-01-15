Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Ealixir Company Profile

Ealixir, Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity.

