Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

