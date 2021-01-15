Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after purchasing an additional 616,367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,968 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.