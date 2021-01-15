EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

