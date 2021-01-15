Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.85. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 8,454,753 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 246.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

