Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Shares of ETN opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

