Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 172.8% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 172.8% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 29,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,548. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.