Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 172.8% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 172.8% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:EVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 29,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,548. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
